Support Local Firefighters with Supplies

As large fires continue to impact our surrounding communities, firefighters are spending long hours on the fireline working to protect lives, homes, and property. These firefighters are RFPAs, volunteers, and local mutual aid departments.





We're asking for your help in supporting these crews by donating much-needed supplies. Every bottle of water, snack, and personal care item helps keep firefighters fueled, hydrated, and ready for the next assignment.





Some of the most-needed items include bottled water, electrolyte drinks, protein and granola bars, trail mix and nuts, beef jerky, individually packaged snacks, body wipes, sunscreen, and insect repellent.





Your support would mean so much to these dedicated firefighters and the communities they serve.





All money will go to buy these products, please support our first responders and help them out.