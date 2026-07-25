Support Lisa Jane Spencer

From a friend who wishes to be anonymous:

"Lisa is an online comedian and my personal friend.





Over the past few days, Lisa was brutally harassed and bullied in response to a harmless comedy-clip posted to her social media channels (Instagram, Facebook etc.), where through ironic mimicry she made a joke about people with visibly White skin who identify solely as “‘native Aboriginals”.





Far-Left activists discovered Lisa’s place of work and threatened her employer, resulting in her losing her job.





The sort of things this woke ‘cancel-culture’ mob have said about Lisa are disgusting and untrue. Lisa is an honest, hardworking member of the community. She is intelligent, fair-natured and has a sense of humour appreciated by millions of Australians.





Lisa relied on her job to survive, I think it’s important we rally behind Lisa to demonstrate that free expression and good comedy cannot be simply cancelled by the far-Left. Australians should support each other in the face of this bullying!"