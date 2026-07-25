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Support Lindsay’s Fight to Keep Her Rebuilt Life

Goal$7,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAllen Sarac

Fundraiser funds will be received by Allen Sarac

Support Lindsay’s Fight to Keep Her Rebuilt Life

Help a Rehabilitated Mom Protect the Life She Rebuilt After Being Sent Back to Prison


Lindsay is a mother and dedicated professional who has spent years rebuilding her life.


After overcoming challenges from her past, she focused on creating a stable future for herself and her daughter. Through determination and hard work, she earned a management position at the restaurant where she worked and became an example of how meaningful second chances can be.


As she neared the completion of her probation and prepared to move forward, Lindsay was confronted with legal challenges that now threaten the progress she worked so hard to achieve.


Her arrest and ongoing legal situation have created serious financial and personal strain. She has been separated from her family during important moments, faces uncertainty about her employment, and is navigating a difficult and stressful legal process.


Our family is raising funds to help Lindsay manage these challenges and preserve the stability she built for herself and her daughter.


Funds raised will be used for:


* Legal and case-related expenses

* Court and document fees

* Travel expenses for family support

* Lost income and financial hardship

* Housing, transportation, and basic living expenses

* Other costs associated with this difficult situation


If you are able, please make a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps Lindsay cover urgent legal costs, maintain basic living expenses, and continue supporting her daughter during this difficult time.


If you cannot donate, you can still make a powerful impact by sharing this campaign right now with friends, family, coworkers, and on social media. A single share can help us reach someone who is able to contribute and expand the circle of support around Lindsay and her family.


Your immediate support—through a donation, a share, or both—can help protect the life Lindsay worked so hard to rebuild and give her family hope during an uncertain time.


Thank you for believing in second chances, personal growth, and the power of community support.


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