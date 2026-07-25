Support Lily Going To Teenstreet

This summer, Lily Gonzales has the incredible opportunity to attend TeenStreet in Germany with WoodsEdge Community Church. TeenStreet is an international gathering where teenagers from around the world come together to grow in their faith, deepen their relationship with Jesus Christ, and be equipped to share the Gospel. Through worship, discipleship, fellowship, and missions-focused outreach, Lily will have the chance to learn alongside other believers and partner with young people from many nations who are passionate about following the Lord. We would be so grateful for your prayers and support as Lily pursues this opportunity to grow in her love for God and serve His Kingdom. Thank you for considering being a part of what God is doing in her life through this life-changing experience.



