Support Leanne Through Ongoing Medical Care

I never imagined I would be in a position to ask for help like this, but life has brought my family to a place where we truly need support.





I have recently been diagnosed with breast cancer, and everything changed overnight. Between doctor visits, treatments, and the physical and emotional toll of this diagnosis, it has become harder to keep up with everyday responsibilities. At the same time, my husband is disabled and suffers from PTSD, and having two children at home makes this journey even more challenging for both of us.





We are doing everything we can to stay strong and focused on healing, but the financial strain is overwhelming. Medical bills, medications, transportation to appointments, and basic living expenses are adding up quickly. With limited income and increased needs, we are struggling to keep up.





Any donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward medical expenses, daily necessities, and ensuring we can maintain a safe and stable home during this difficult time. If you’re unable to give, sharing this page would mean just as much to us.





I know God has me in the palm of His hand! Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support, kindness, or prayers you can offer. It truly means more than words can express.





I had a double lumpectomy on Thursday April 30th. I came home to eat and rest. After a nap, I awoke to swelling and pain on my right side. My husband and I made the decision to head to the ER.

After being seen at by three separate doctors it was decided that I needed to be admitted because I had developed a rather sizeable hematoma in my right breast. Once we met with my surgeon, I was told I could have left it alone, but this could cause further cancer treatment delays or have surgery again.

I decided on surgery and the hematoma was successfully removed. Fast forward to one week post op, I believe to have now developed a seroma in the space left by the hematoma.

Although insurance helps partially, I still face monthly out-of-pocket costs for procedures, medications, transportation, and recovery periods that prevent steady employment.

Donations will primarily go toward treatment copays, transportation to specialists, and keeping basic household bills covered during recovery periods.





Asking for help is difficult for me, but ongoing treatment has created financial pressure I can’t manage alone.





Thank you for your support!