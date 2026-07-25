Support Kylee and Zach with their NICU stay

Help Support Baby Kylee and Zach’s Family During Their NICU Journey

Our dear friends have just welcomed their beautiful baby into the world, but instead of bringing their little one home, they are facing every parent’s worst nightmare.

Shortly after birth, their precious baby needed emergency medical care and is being Life Flighted to Kadlec Medical Center to receive specialized treatment in the NICU. As they navigate this incredibly difficult and emotional time, their only focus is being by their baby’s side.

With an unexpected hospital stay comes unexpected expenses—hotel accommodations, gas, meals, parking, and time away from work. We want to ease as much of that financial burden as possible so they can focus entirely on their baby’s healing without the added stress of worrying about costs.

If you are able, please consider donating. No amount is too small, and every contribution will help this family stay close to their baby during this critical time. If you’re unable to give financially, sharing this fundraiser and keeping this family in your thoughts and prayers means the world.

Thank you for surrounding them with love, hope, and support during this unimaginable season.





OTHER WAYS TO GIVE:

Venmo: @Kyleigh-buff2002

Cash app: $itzkiki18



