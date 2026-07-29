Support Kinsleys NICU Journey and Her Parents

A Tough Start for a Sweet Girl

Our family was so blessed to welcome beautiful baby Kinsley into the world recently, but her journey hasn't been the smooth start we all hoped for. Kinsley is currently in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) fighting hard. She is facing breathing struggles, a possible infection, and has been diagnosed with PPHN (Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn). Right now, she is on CPAP support to help her lungs head in the right direction.

Because of her delicate condition, her incubator has a "Minimal Stimulation" sign, meaning her parents can't even hold or touch their sweet baby girl right now. It is a heartbreaking reality that no newborn parent should ever have to face.

The Heavy Burden on Wallace and Ebony

While Kinsley fights in the hospital, her parents, Wallace Earls and Ebony Fields, are carrying an unimaginable physical and emotional load.

• The Physical Toll: Ebony is recovering from a major C-section and is experiencing a great deal of physical pain, making the daily emotional stress even harder to bear.

• The Travel: The hospital is a long distance from their house. Wallace and Ebony are driving an hour there and an hour back every single day just to be by Kinsley's side, watch her monitors, and love her from the edge of her incubator.

• The Financial Strain: The cost of gas for a two-hour round trip daily adds up incredibly fast. On top of that, Wallace is facing missed time at work so he can support Ebony through her recovery and be present for vital medical updates on their daughter.

How You Can Help

We are setting up this fund to completely remove the financial stress of this journey so Wallace and Ebony can focus 100% on Kinsley’s recovery and Ebony’s healing. Your donations will directly go toward:

• Gas and travel expenses for the daily 2-hour commute to the NICU.

• Offsetting lost wages for the work Wallace has to miss.

• Food and everyday essentials so they don't have to worry about cooking while navigating hospital life.

If you cannot donate, we completely understand and ask that you please keep Kinsley, Ebony, and Wallace in your prayers. Pray for Kinsley's lungs to heal, for her to remain infection-free, and for comfort to ease Ebony's anxiety and pain.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your love, prayers, and generosity.



