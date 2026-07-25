Support Kingdom Advancement

The Gambia is predominantly Muslims, with estimates generally putting the Muslim population between 95% and 96.4%.

The Christian minority are often marginalized and are rarely allowed to use public school buildings and properties for Christian meetings and activities which is a way to shrink the growing number of Christians and Christian activities in the country by making churches less accessible.

On the other hand, landowners and landlords rarely rent out their properties to churches or rather make it so expensive that most churches could not afford it. We searched for over a year and eight months before we were able to secure a meeting place for our congregation through a brother who came to faith in Christ before he went to be with the Lord two months ago.

Now, his family desperately wants to sell the property (our meeting place) which is most likely to be bought by a Muslim if we fail to raise the required sum amount of D6,500 000.00 dalasi for the purchase of the property. (The price is high due to its strategic location, very close to the tourist hub of the nation, Senegambia).

Since we started meeting at this place late September 2025, God is gradually adding to our congregation and our earnest desire is to raise the funds for the purchase of the property for all our meetings and activities, and intended church-run school in the near future.

Thank you for being willing to take part in advancing God's kingdom in the nation of The Gambia through your support.





Sincerely,

Stanley Onyekachukwu (Pastor)

Berean Reformed Baptist Church (BRBC)