Support Kim's Emergency Housing Fund

Hi, I’m Kim, and I’m reaching out for support to secure a safe, stable home for myself and my dog.

I am 51 years old and living with severe chronic health conditions, including Rheumatoid Arthritis, Fibromyalgia, and nerve damage. Recently, I was left facing an unexpected eviction and had to leave an abusive living situation with almost none of my belongings.

Right now, I am in a temporary living space with no reliable power or running water. Despite these obstacles, I have found apartments that will accept me, but due to an eviction on my record and high upfront costs, the barrier to moving in is steep.

I will be able to sustain rent on my own once settled, but I urgently need help covering the initial move-in expenses to get through the door.

Your support will directly fund:

Move-in costs: First month's rent, double security deposit, utility hookups, and pet deposits.

Basic essentials: Bedding, essential groceries, and basic household items to replace what was lost.

Any contribution—no matter the amount—will directly help me transition into a safe, healthy environment where I can manage my health and rebuild my life. If you are unable to donate, sharing this page means just as much.

Thank you so much for your compassion and support.