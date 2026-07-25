Support Kendra Scott and her Three Daughters

My sister, Kendra Scott, is a devoted mother of three beautiful daughters whose lives have been turned upside down. She is currently in incarcerated following a tragic incident that occurred after she returned home and discovered a 20-year-old man with her 13-year-old daughter in her home at 1 am. As the legal process moves forward, our family’s primary concern is making sure her daughters have the support they need during this incredibly difficult time. They are coping with the emotional impact of these events while also facing uncertainty about the future. We are raising funds to help cover Legal expenses, The care and daily needs of her three daughters, Counseling and other support services for the children, Household and family expenses during this crisis. Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to contribute financially, we would be grateful if you could share this fundraiser and keep our family in your thoughts and prayers.





Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support as we navigate the difficult road ahead.