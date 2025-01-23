Support Kenda Finishing School!

On September 1, 2024, Kenda was admitted into Scripps Hospital after just two weeks at college. Kenda is pursuing her dream of working in ministry and is starting by acquiring her AA at Daybreak Leadership College. She has worked and saved to cover most of her schooling and tuition for the year but was looking for work when she became incapacitated and spent three weeks in the hospital, followed by physical, occupational, and speech therapy when she got home. She headed back to California on January 14th after having her first ocrevus infusion for what they currently suspect is multiple sclerosis.

Kenda is experiencing extreme fatigue and muscle weakness and is concerned about her ability to effectively complete her courses and ministry duties and hold down a job. We are looking to support her as much as we can, and we know that many of you want to do so as well. Our goal is to raise $5K to allow Kenda to focus her limited energy on her school courses without having to work at the same time. This will help her cover her daily living expenses outside of school, such as housing, food, transportation, etc. This is a most unusual circumstance, but we know God knows the plans He has for her!

Many blessings to you all!!

In Kenda's own words:

"It was a Sunday morning when I walked into the ER. I had just finished my second week of classes in my first year of college. I ended up being admitted to stay overnight, and my symptoms quickly progressed. By the next morning, I couldn't move my right arm, not even wiggle a finger. I could move my right leg, but I needed assistance to walk, and if I was going further than a few steps to the bathroom, I was in a wheelchair. I was having an extremely difficult time talking even though I knew what I wanted to say. I had 3 CT scans, 2 MRIs, and a spinal tap while the doctors tried to figure out what was wrong with me. While in the hospital, I underwent two different treatments, and physical, occupational, and speech therapy.

We thought I was gonna need intense inpatient rehab. We thought I was gonna need a brace for my leg. I didn't know when I would be able to return to school.

The first time I wiggled a finger, my mom and I got cookies to celebrate. When I started walking on my own, my PT took me outside, and I walked around with my bare feet in the grass under the California sun. One day, I walked down the stairs instead of taking the elevator, and I'd never been happier using the stairs in my life.

SEPTEMBER 20, 2024

I walked out of the hospital unassisted (and without a brace). My mom and I flew back to Washington so I could start rehab (outpatient and much less intense than we thought I would need). In January, I get to go back down to school. The last four months have been so hard, but they're also a testimony of God's goodness. There are so many stories and things I could share because, seriously, God is so good, but if you've read this far, you don't need to read any more of my yapping (for real, this is a very condensed retelling of events). There's more road ahead and more unknowns than I would like, but it doesn't matter because God will continue to be faithful, and I will continue to share stories of His goodness.

(And a huge thank you to everyone who's prayed for and supported me and my family through this, love you all.)"