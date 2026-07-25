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Support Kelsie & Spencer's IVF Journey

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$6,690 USD

Fundraiser created bySPENCER COOK

Fundraiser funds will be received by SPENCER COOK

Support Kelsie & Spencer's IVF Journey

Hi, we’re Kelsie and Spencer — a couple deeply in love, dreaming of building a family together and filling our home with laughter, tiny footsteps, and endless memories.


Recently, starting a family has been one of our greatest hopes. We’ve pictured the joy of watching our children grow, teaching them our favorite traditions, and creating a life full of love and adventure. But recently, our path to parenthood has hit an unexpected and expensive obstacle.


During routine genetic screening, Spencer received life-changing news: he has been diagnosed as a Cystic Fibrosis carrier with CBAVD. While he is not affected by the disease himself, this diagnosis means that Spencer & Kelsie cannot conceive naturally, and have to look into IVF.

To move forward with IVF, we must now pursue a specialized and very expensive treatment and screening plan. This includes advanced genetic testing, targeted interventions, and the comprehensive medical support needed to give us the best possible chance of a healthy pregnancy and baby. The costs are substantial — far beyond what we can manage on our own — and are preventing us from taking the next steps on this journey right now.


We’ve spent countless nights talking about our future, holding each other through the uncertainty, and committing to the dream of becoming parents. Kelsie has been Spencer’s biggest supporter through every doctor’s visit and tough conversation, and together we’ve chosen hope over fear. We believe this challenge is just one chapter in our story — not the ending.


That’s why we’re reaching out to our community, friends, family, and kind-hearted strangers through GiveSendGo. Your support — whether it’s a donation of any size, a share on social media, or simply keeping us in your thoughts and prayers — would mean more than you could ever know. Every contribution brings us one step closer to the expensive but necessary treatment plan that will help us pursue IVF safely and confidently.


We are incredibly grateful for any help you can offer as we fight for our dream of becoming parents. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for standing with us during this incredibly tough time. With your generosity, we can turn this hurdle into a testimony of love, resilience, and community.


From the bottom of our hearts —

Kelsie & Spencer

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