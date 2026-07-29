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Support Keith Newsome Discipleship Ministry

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$710 USD

Fundraiser created byCarl Kalbfleisch

Fundraiser funds will be received by Keith Newsome

Support Keith Newsome Discipleship Ministry

Hey friends, today I'm stepping up to share a heartfelt story that's close to home. It's about my dear friend, Keith Newsome, and the incredible journey he's been on—a journey of faith, service, and commitment to his community. You see, Keith has dedicated his life to serving God through leading churches in Washington, Hawaii, and California. He has a passion for teaching God's Word and discipling others. Now retired, he spends every day pouring into men's lives, guiding them through Bible studies and discipleship groups. His commitment is unwavering—even now, in his retirement! Keith believes that God has called him to mentor men and help strengthen the church community across denominations. He does this all while balancing life as a husband (to Cid) and father of three grown children. But here’s where it gets real for Keith: his work is incredibly demanding, both in terms of time and financial costs. There are expenses related to materials for the classes. And let's not forget the cost of basic living expenses while serving so passionately. It’s no small ask for Keith or his wife Cid, who manage their own modest budget with grace and gratitude. That’s where we come in. This campaign is about more than just covering costs—it's a call to support someone who has dedicated so much of himself to serving God and others. Your contribution will not only lighten the financial load but also affirm Keith’s calling and provide him with peace as he continues his life-changing work in retirement. Let’s rally around this mission together! Your support will empower Keith to keep serving the Lord fearlessly in his golden years—and maybe even inspire others along the way! Thank you for taking the time to read about Keith's journey and consider how you might help. Every dollar counts, every prayer makes a difference. Let’s stand together with this servant leader as he steps forward into what may be one of his greatest acts yet: serving God in retirement. To donate or learn more, please visit [our website link] and remember to share Keith's story—it might just change someone else's life too! #SupportFaith #GenerosityMatters

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