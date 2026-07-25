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Support Keiko's Pancreatic Cancer Treatment

Goal£40,000 GBP
Raised£0 GBP

Fundraiser created byKeiko Sato

Support Keiko's Pancreatic Cancer Treatment

Help Me Fight Stage 3 Pancreatic Cancer

Hello everyone,


My name is Keiko Sato, and I'm reaching out today with a heart full of hope, fear, and gratitude.


A few months ago, my life changed in an instant. After weeks of constant pain, exhaustion, and symptoms I never imagined could be so serious, I finally went to the hospital. The diagnosis was devastating—I was told I had stage 3 pancreatic cancer.

From that moment, everything changed.


My days have become filled with hospital appointments, scans, blood tests, consultations, chemotherapy, and preparing for major treatment. Every day is a battle. Some mornings I wake up determined to keep fighting, while other days I struggle with fear, uncertainty, and the emotional weight of everything that's happening.

Chemotherapy has been incredibly difficult. The nausea, the exhaustion, the pain, and the emotional toll have made even the simplest daily tasks feel impossible. There are moments when I look in the mirror and hardly recognize myself anymore.

Before cancer, I was working as a teacher, spending my days helping children learn and grow. I loved my work and always tried to bring kindness and encouragement to those around me. Today, I find myself in a position I never imagined—asking for help.

Living in the United Kingdom, I've received wonderful medical care, but cancer brings many expenses beyond treatment itself. Travelling to appointments, prescription costs, daily living expenses while I'm unable to work, special nutritional needs, and other essential costs have created a financial burden that I simply cannot manage alone.

I'm doing everything I can to stay strong and focus on recovery, but the financial pressure has become overwhelming.


That's why I've created this GiveSendGo fundraiser.

Every donation, no matter how small, will help cover my medical-related expenses, transportation to treatment, medications, recovery needs, and everyday living costs while I continue fighting this disease.

If you're unable to donate, I completely understand. Sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family or keeping me in your prayers would mean just as much to me.

Your kindness gives me hope during the darkest moments of this journey. Every message, every prayer, every share, and every donation reminds me that I'm not fighting this battle alone.

I promise to keep everyone updated on my progress throughout my treatment. Transparency is important to me, and I want you to know how your generosity is helping me through one of the hardest times of my life.


From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read my story. Thank you for your compassion, your prayers, and your support.

With love and gratitude,


Keiko Sato ❤️

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