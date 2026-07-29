Support Keelan's Extensive Medical Journey

For most of 2024 and into 2025 I was my father's PCA in my home during his hospice stay until his passing. During this time I did not work and since then I also have not been able to work due to significant health related issues.





Six months ago I was diagnosed with stage 2+/4 Stenosis (40% deduction in the diameter of the spinal canal), Neuropathy stage 2+/5 with partially reversible Neurogenic Atrophy in my left leg. Frequently I experience severe numbness in my left leg/foot as well as lumbar pain. Due to extensive symptoms I am unable to work as a contractor, baseball trainer/coach and/or paraprofessional which have been the mainstay of my income for the past thirty-five years.





Thus far I have had an epidural injection, spinal cord stimulation, laser treatment and nerve blocks as well as several PT sessions. In the near future I will require a Laminectomy surgery to remove the back of my vertebra, as well as Lumbar Decompression surgery.





Furthermore, my liver enzymes (AST and ALT) are elevated. However ultra sound imagery shows that my liver and other organs are in good shape. Recently, I have seen a Gastrointestinal Specialist to determine if there is something in the stomach region that is contributing to high liver enzyme results. There are more tests and procedures forthcoming to rule out (or rule in) things like cancer, Crohn's Disease, or gastrointestinal issues.





Additionally, I have Lyme's Disease, a separated right bicep tendon and "Long Covid."





I am a 57 year old single/divorced father with no family other than my two children who are ages 20 and 17. My faith in GOD is incredibly strong and I am grateful for many things. However, this significant medical journey has been incredibly difficult for me thus far, financially and otherwise, with no sign of things slowing down at this point.





Donations will go towards extensive PT, prescriptions, treatments and surgeries. If you are able to donate $5 or $10 it would be GREATLY APPRECIATED. Please also share my story and I firmly believe in the POWER OF PRAYER!





Thank you for your time and consideration.





GOD IS GREAT!





Sincerely,





Keelan, Ryan and Kayla Conley















