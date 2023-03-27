Support Kayla and Her Family through hard times

Kayla was fired from her job after leaked text messages sparked a harassment campaign by a social media influencer. Her personal information, including her address, was shared online, and she's now facing death threats and constant harassment.





She's a single mom of three kids and a widow, her husband died in a tragic work accident last year. Right now, she's focused on protecting and supporting her family through this.





The funds will help cover her cost of living and possible relocation as she works to keep her children safe and rebuild stability.





If you're able to stand with Kayla and her family during this difficult time, your support would mean so much.