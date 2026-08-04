Support Kayanna's Mission at Global Youth Ministry

This past year I (Kayanna) have been blessed with the calling and opportunity to live on mission for the Lord through Global Youth Ministry. At the start of September 2025 I entered into my first year as a Global Institute for Youth Leadership Intern. In the past year I have gained much knowledge, wisdom, and experience as an intern doing youth ministry with Global. All the while I have been pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing degree with Brewton-Parker Christian University through their online campus. Throughout my internship I have taken our leadership classes, organized/created marketing content, learned how to play the guitar, participated in discipleship with fellow interns, and even poured into thousands of students across the world. In the past year the Lord has really taught me what it means to surrender every moment and plan to Him. As I just finished a summer full of youth camps, the Lord has called me to continue my internship with Global as a second year. With that being said, there are many needs that need to be met. One of the largest needs is finances and I have full faith the Lord will provide exactly what it is that I need. If you feel moved to support me financially that would be greatly appreciated. Another way you can support is through prayer. The most powerful tool we have as Christians is prayer! If you have any questions about my journey, don't hesitate to reach out at kayannabowden@gmail.com or text/call 470-277-1562. Thank you for your support!