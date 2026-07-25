Support Kate's Immigration Legal Defense

We're raising funds to help Kate secure experienced legal representation throughout her immigration case. Every dollar donated through this fundraiser will be paid directly to her legal team to cover attorney fees and related legal expenses.





Our original GoFundMe campaign was removed and all donations were refunded after a coordinated mass-reporting campaign by a Facebook group targeted the fundraiser. To ensure Kate can continue accessing the legal support she needs, we've established this new fundraising effort.





Please Note:

Givers do not establish an attorney-client relationship by contributing to this fundraiser Givers have no right to interfere with the legal process or the attorney's professional judgment Givers are not entitled to receive confidential or privileged case information









Regardless of any municipal charges, every person deserves the right to fair, competent legal representation and due process. Access to an attorney should never depend on someone's financial circumstances.





Your support helps ensure Kate has the opportunity to fully exercise her legal rights and navigate the immigration system with qualified immigration counsel by her side. Thank you for standing with Kate and helping protect her right to a fair legal process.