Support Justice and Hope for Sean Gathright

Dear Friends, Family, and Supporters. This is a fundraiser on behalf of Sean Gathright. Sean is only 20 years old and is currently facing the fight of his life after being convicted in a case that has completely changed the course of his future. Anyone who truly knows Sean knows he is not the person being portrayed by the State of Florida. He is a son, a brother, a friend, and someone who has always shown love and loyalty to the people around him. Before this situation, Sean had no history of violent behavior and had so many people step forward to speak about his character and potential. Everyone deserves a second chance at redemption and with Sean being so young, no prior criminal history and such a bright future ahead of him, we are fighting to give him that redemption that everyone deserves. Sean continues to maintain his innocence, and we believe there is still more of the story that deserves to be heard. We are committed to pursuing every legal avenue possible, including post-conviction motions, appeals, mitigation efforts, and advocacy surrounding his sentencing and future. This journey has been emotionally, spiritually, and financially overwhelming. The costs connected to legal representation, appeals, expert consultations, transcripts, travel, communication, and family support continue to grow. We are asking for help from anyone willing to stand with Sean’s family during this difficult time. No donation is too small, and even sharing this fundraiser means more than you know. Most importantly, we ask for prayers — for strength, justice, wisdom, peace, and hope. We believe God is still working even in seasons of pain and uncertainty. As difficult as this road is, Sean still has people who love him deeply and refuse to give up on him. Thank you for taking the time to read Sean’s story and for supporting him in any way you can. “With God all things are possible.” — Matthew 19:26