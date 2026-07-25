Support Julia’s YWAM journey

Hey y’all,





I have some exciting news. In September, I’ll be leaving for six months to attend YWAM’s Discipleship Training School.





I’ll spend my first three months in Honolulu growing in my relationship with Jesus through discipleship, worship, serving, and learning alongside people from all over the world. After that, I’ll spend three months on outreach somewhere in Southeast Asia, partnering with local ministries and sharing the love of Christ.





If you know me, you know I can be pretty spontaneous. Just a couple of weeks ago, I applied to YWAM, and now I’ll be leaving in September. It all happened so much faster than I expected, but through every step, God has continued to give me peace. I don’t know exactly what these next six months will look like, but I’m excited to trust Him and see where He leads.





As I prepare to go, I’m asking for your prayers and, if you feel led, your financial support. I would love your prayers for wisdom, boldness, safety, and open hearts during both my training and outreach.





Since YWAM is completely funded through supporters, I’m responsible for raising the funds for my tuition, travel, and outreach. If you feel led to give, any amount truly helps and means so much to me.





Thank you for supporting me, encouraging me, and being part of this journey. Whether you pray, give, or simply follow along, I’m incredibly grateful. I can’t wait to share all that God does over these next six months!



