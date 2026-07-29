Support Judith As She Steps Out To Serve Others

From Judith:





This summer, I have the opportunity to go to Eden, Utah, and it’s bigger than just a trip. We’ll be serving at a soccer camp for kids, building relationships, encouraging them, and showing what it looks like to be seen, valued, and loved.





This goes beyond just playing games. It’s about being present, investing in kids’ lives, and taking small moments, like conversations, encouragement, and consistency, and turning them into something meaningful. Those are the things people remember.





I need to raise $850 to cover travel (flights are ridiculously expensive right now), meals, and ministry costs.

If you choose to give, you’re not just sending me somewhere, you’re helping make this kind of impact possible. Even if giving isn’t possible, your prayers always matter, for the kids we’ll meet, our team, and the work we’re stepping into.





This isn’t about getting away for the summer. It’s about stepping up, serving others, and allowing God to work through us in ways we can’t fully plan.