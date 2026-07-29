Support Josh's cancer treatment

Help Me Continue My Fight Against Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Hello friends, family, and kind strangers,

Three years ago, my life changed when I was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). Since that day, I have faced countless medical appointments, treatments, tests, and challenges that I never imagined I would have to endure.

Living with leukemia has affected every part of my life. While I continue to fight and stay hopeful, the financial burden that comes with ongoing cancer care has become overwhelming. The costs of medical bills, transportation to and from appointments, medications, and everyday living expenses continue to add up.

There are days when simply getting to treatment or keeping up with basic household needs becomes a struggle. My focus needs to be on my health and recovery, but the stress of mounting expenses makes this journey even more difficult.

I am humbly asking for help during this challenging time. Any donation, no matter the amount, will help ease the financial pressure and allow me to continue receiving the care I need. Your support will help cover medical expenses, transportation costs, and day-to-day necessities as I continue this fight against AML.

If you are unable to donate, I completely understand. Sharing this campaign and keeping me in your thoughts and prayers would mean more than words can express.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can provide. Your kindness, generosity, and encouragement give me strength and hope as I continue this journey.