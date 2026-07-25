Support Joseph Postgraduate Studies in Portugal

I have been offered admission to pursue postgraduate studies in Portugal. This opportunity will equip me with advanced knowledge and skills that I intend to use to strengthen justice, human rights, and community development in Sierra Leone.





Despite working hard, I am unable to meet the full cost of my studies. The funds raised will be used for tuition fees, accommodation, living expenses, travel costs, health insurance, and other essential academic materials.





Every contribution, regardless of its size, will bring me one step closer to achieving this dream. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with your family, friends, colleagues, and social networks would be greatly appreciated.





I am deeply grateful for your kindness, generosity, and encouragement. Your support is not only an investment in my education but also in the positive impact I hope to make in my country and beyond.





Thank you for believing in my future.



