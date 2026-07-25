Support John Gurung's DTS Journey

Support My Journey to Dallas Theological Seminary

Hello! My name is John Gurung, and I am from Nepal.

By God's grace, I have been awarded the 100 Global Leaders Scholarship at Dallas Theological Seminary (DTS) to pursue a Master of Theology (ThM) in Systematic Theology. This scholarship fully covers my tuition for five years, and I consider it one of the greatest blessings God has given me.

My passion is to faithfully teach God's Word, equip pastors and church leaders, and strengthen the Church in Nepal through sound biblical and theological training. I believe that investing in theological education is ultimately an investment in the spread of the Gospel for generations to come.

I am currently completing the online portion of my degree while serving in ministry in Nepal. Lord willing, I will relocate to Dallas in 2028 to complete the residential portion of the program.

Although my tuition has been fully funded, many significant expenses remain. These include technology and library fees, ministry travel, visa and immigration costs, SEVIS fees, airfare, health insurance, housing, and living expenses while studying in the United States.

Additionally, when I apply for my U.S. student visa in 2027, I must demonstrate approximately US$30,000 in financial support as proof of funding for my living expenses during my studies. This is a required part of the visa process and is separate from my tuition scholarship.

I am prayerfully building a team of ministry partners who will walk alongside me through prayer and financial support. Whether you are able to give once or become a monthly supporter, every gift makes a meaningful difference and helps me continue preparing for a lifetime of ministry.

Your generosity will help provide for:

Technology and library fees at Dallas Theological Seminary Ministry travel while serving in Nepal Visa and immigration expenses SEVIS fee International airfare Health insurance Housing and living expenses during my studies Meeting the financial requirements for my U.S. student visa

The Apostle Paul wrote,

"And my God will supply every need of yours according to His riches in glory in Christ Jesus." (Philippians 4:19)

I believe God provides through His people, and I am deeply grateful for everyone who joins me on this journey.

If you are unable to give financially, your prayers are equally valuable. Please pray that God would continue opening doors, provide every need, grant wisdom in my studies, and prepare me to faithfully serve His Church for many years to come.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering becoming part of this journey. Your generosity is not simply supporting my education—it is investing in future gospel ministry that will impact churches and communities in Nepal and beyond.

May God richly bless you.