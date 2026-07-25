Support Joe Grit$' Legal Fight & Family

My name is Joseph "Joe Grit$" Thompson.

For years I have served my community as a youth coach, mentor, father, artist, and advocate. Many people know me through my work with young people, community programs, and efforts to uplift others.

I am currently seeking support to help secure an appellate bond and continue the appeal of my criminal case. After representing myself at trial, I intend to pursue all legal avenues available to challenge the outcome and continue fighting for my future.

The primary purpose of this fundraiser is to assist with:

• Appellate bond expenses • Appeal and legal-related costs • Court filings, transcripts, and legal research • Supporting my children and family while I navigate this process

Throughout my life I have tried to be there for others. Today, I am asking for help from those who believe in me, my family, and my continued fight through the legal system.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with others.

Thank you for your support, prayers, and encouragement.

— Joseph "Joe Grit$" Thompson