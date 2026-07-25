Support Jim & Michelle During This Difficult Time

As many of you know, our dear friend is facing the terminal illness of ALS and is currently in need of critical, round-the-clock care. Jim is fighting incredibly hard and his wife Michelle, is doing everything she can to be right by his side.





Jim was a police officer for the city of Detroit and then eventually worked for and retired from Grosse Pointe Woods as a Public Safety Officer. Jim loved serving the communities he was a part of.





Michelle and Jim have two children. Wade, 19 years old and Hope, 18 years old. Their children are home daily to support Jim and Michelle. They are a beautiful family and Jim, Michelle, Wade and Hope need to focus on quality family time and making memories right now.





Michelle works the midnight shift and is currently using FMLA to protect her job so she can care for Jim. However, FMLA only protects her position - it does not pay the bills. She is currently burning the candle at both ends, staying awake during the day to provide medical care and working nights, leaving her with almost no time to sleep.





We are starting this fundraiser to ease their immense financial burden. The funds raised will go directly to Michelle to cover out of pocket medical expenses and professional in-home care, so Jim can get the on-going care he needs and Michelle can get essential sleep.





Jim and Michelle have always been first to help others. Now, it is our turn to surround them with love and relief. Any amount you can contribute will directly buy Michelle and their children the time and peace of mind to focus on what matters most; being present with Jim. Please share this link with your network.





Thank you for your incredible kindness and generosity.



