Support Jillian cancer treatment and recovery

Jill was diagnosed with stage 4 cervical cancer in February 2026. Jill was hospitalized due to complications blood loss and fatigue. She has since started chemotherapy and radiation treatments to stop the rapid spread of the disease. We have a son with a learning disability no vehicle and currently live in a home forward studio apartment. We are both disabled and have no ssi or source of income. Every day and visit seems to hit harder but me maintain our faith with the support of the little bit of family we have left. Jill and ZAYNE are all I have left in this world. Failing her is my biggest fear as I would take her place if I could. Every dollar would go to making her more comfortable every encouraging word she will get. Thank you for your support and god bless.