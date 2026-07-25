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Support Jill as She Says Goodbye to Her Beloved Mo

Goal$18,000 USD
Raised$1,350 USD

Fundraiser created byMayra Rodriguez

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jill McCabe

Support Jill as She Says Goodbye to Her Beloved Mo

Help Jill Rebuild After Nine Years of Selfless Caregiving


If you know Jill, you know she would never ask for help. In fact, it took a great deal of encouragement for her to allow this campaign to be created.


For the past nine years, Jill devoted her life to caring for her mother after a routine back surgery left her permanently paralyzed. When her father and godmother passed away within weeks of each other, Jill stepped in without hesitation. She became her mother's full-time caregiver, advocate, nurse, and constant source of strength.


Her mother arrived at Jill's home bedridden, unable to turn herself over, requiring around-the-clock care. Doctors offered little hope for improvement. But Jill refused to give up.


With unwavering faith, determination, and countless hours of therapy and encouragement, Jill helped her mother heal from four Stage IV pressure wounds, regain strength, and even walk again with a walker. One of the greatest joys came when her mother was able to garden again, something Jill's late father had dreamed of seeing.


As the years passed, the medical challenges became even more difficult. Jill managed complex wound care, medications, IV antibiotics, catheter and colostomy care, specialist appointments, hospitalizations, and countless emergency room visits. She learned skills no daughter ever imagines needing, simply because she wanted her mother to remain at home with dignity.


For nearly a decade, Jill rarely slept through the night. She checked on her mother every few hours, stayed awake until the early morning helping manage severe pain, and faithfully walked beside her through recurring infections, osteomyelitis, the loss of a leg, antibiotic-resistant infections, and countless medical crises.


She sacrificed her career because the cost of in-home care exceeded what she could earn, and because no one could care for her mother with the same love and dedication. She lived on a very limited budget, postponed repairs to her own home, and poured every available resource into caring for her mom.


Her mother recently passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by the love she had known every day for the last nine years.


Now, while grieving the loss of her beloved mother, Jill has learned there was no burial insurance or savings to cover funeral expenses. She is facing funeral costs, unexpected medical-related expenses, overdue mortgage payments, utilities, and the difficult task of rebuilding her life after nearly a decade as a full-time caregiver.


Many know Jill through her faithful service to the pro-life movement, her church, and her community. She has spent years helping others through some of life's hardest moments. Today, she is the one who needs help.


We are asking you to prayerfully consider supporting Jill during this difficult season. Your gift, whether large or small, will help provide stability as she lays her mother to rest, keeps a roof over her head, and begins the long journey of rebuilding her life.


If you are unable to give financially, we ask that you keep Jill in your prayers and share this campaign with others.


Thank you for reminding Jill that after years of caring so faithfully for someone else, she is not alone.


"Carry each other's burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ." Galatians 6:2

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