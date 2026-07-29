Support Jessica Fight Against Breast Cancer

Hello everyone,

I never thought I would find myself writing a

message like this, but recently I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Since hearing those words, my life has changed in ways I never expected.

Between surgery, medical appointments,

treatments, and the uncertainty that comes

with a cancer diagnosis, I have been doing my

best to stay strong and keep moving forward

While the physical challenges are difficult, the

emotional and mental health impact has been

just as significant. There have been many days

filled with fear, stress, anxiety, and exhaustion

as I navigate this journey.

Cancer affects so much more than your

physical health. It can take a toll on every

aspect of life, including emotional well-being

work, finances, and daily routines. As I focus

on treatment and recovery, I am also working

hard to take care of my mental health and find

healthy ways to cope with everything that ha

I am creating this fundraiser to help ease some of the financial pressure associated with

treatment, recovery, transportation, lost

income, and other unexpected expenses that

arise during this process. Reducing some of

this stress would allow me to focus more fully

on healing, both physically and emotionally,

Asking for help is not easy, but I know I cannot do this alone. Any donation, no matter the amount, would be deeply appreciated. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for your support, kindness, and

encouragement. Every share, donation, and

message of support helps me feel a little less

alone as I face the challenges ahead,

With gratitude,

Jessica



