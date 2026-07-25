Support Jerrod’s Recovery and Medical Expenses

Saturday June 13th Jerrod went on a 4-wheeler ride by his house like he has many times. He went home and left his phone and personal items on the 4-wheeler and went to bed. Monday his emergency contact (our Mom) was called because he didn’t show up to work or call in so naturally his family was concerned and went to check on him (he thought it was Sunday) and he had open wounds all over his body and on the back of his head. He initially didn’t want to go get checked out because he doesn’t have insurance as a contractor.





When Jerrod finally went to the ER he found out he had 2 fractures on his skull and bleeding on his brain (subarachnoid hemorrhage). One of the fractures is on the base of his skull near all the blood vessels/arteries so he will need to see a Neurosurgeon in July to make sure it’s healing properly.





He has no insurance so I’d like to help raise money so my brother can have some peace of mind as he’s out of work for a while and he recovers from his traumatic brain injury.





Thank you all, and God bless you!