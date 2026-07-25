Support Jennifer Guillen Perez’s Cancer Battle

Our dear friend and sister Jennifer Guillen Perez was recently diagnosed with Stage 3 Endometroid Adenocarcinoma. The challenges of cancer extend beyond cancer treatment. As one can imagine, this diagnosis has taken a significant physical and mental toll on Jennifer. Additionally, the treatment comes with mounting medical costs, as well as the lack of income due to her missing work during treatment. This contributes to extreme stress when the bills still require payment. Please consider contributing to our friend and sister so that she can focus solely on getting through this treatment. Let’s help carry Jennifer through this fight and show her that we are with her through this. Every little contribution helps. If you are unable to contribute financially, please continue to lift her up with your prayers. Thank you humbly and may God bless you.