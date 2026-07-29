Support Jacks Love for the Game





Meet our son, Jack. He’s been playing baseball since he was just 3 years old, and in a few short weeks, he’ll be turning 12. Baseball isn’t just something he does, it’s who he is. He truly eats, sleeps, and breathes the game, putting in countless hours both on and off the field to grow and improve.

Jack plays centerfield, and also steps in wherever he’s needed, third base, pitcher, and catcher. His dedication and love for the game are something special to watch.

As he’s grown, so has his need for proper gear. He’s outgrown his current catcher’s equipment and is hoping for a new set, along with a rolling bat bag big enough to carry everything he needs.

We are a family of seven, and while my husband works incredibly hard, often 80+ hours a week to provide for us, things can still be tight. We’ve always had what we need, and we trust that God continues to provide, even in challenging times.

We’re reaching out and asking for a little help to support Jack’s passion. Any contribution, no matter the size, truly means so much to our family and helps keep him doing what he loves most.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, and may God bless you for your kindness and consideration.



