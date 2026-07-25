Support innercity kids for their first youth camp

Many of the kids and youth in our inner‑city community have never had the chance to attend a Christian conference. Opportunities like this often feel out of reach for them, yet these experiences can be life changing. Conferences give young people a safe place to learn, grow, worship freely, and discover who God has called them to be. They hear powerful messages, build friendships, and gain confidence in their identity and purpose.This year, we want to take them to their very first conference, an environment where they can encounter God in new ways and be poured into spiritually. Even more, they will have the chance to minister themselves, using their gifts, voices, and testimonies to encourage others. Many of these kids have faced challenges most adults never see, yet their hearts are open, hungry, and ready for more.

Your support will help cover transportation, meals, lodging, and registration so every student can attend without financial barriers. Every dollar makes a real difference. You’re not just sending them to an event you’re investing in their future, their faith, and their ability to rise above the circumstances around them.Thank you for helping us give these young people an experience that will shape their lives, strengthen their walk with Christ, and empower them to become leaders in their homes, schools, and communities.