Support Idirsa’s Marriage Journey

Hello,

My name is Idirsa, and I am kindly requesting your support as I prepare for an important step in my life — marriage.

I am in a committed relationship with my partner, Nuhaiya, and we are planning to build a strong and stable future together through marriage. However, due to financial challenges, it has become difficult for me to meet the required expenses needed to complete this important journey.

This fundraiser is meant to help me cover essential marriage-related costs and support us in starting our life together with dignity, stability, and hope for a better future.

Any support you can give, no matter how small, will make a big difference in our lives. Even sharing this fundraiser will mean a lot to us.

Thank you for taking your time to read my story and for any support you can offer. May you be blessed abundantly.

Sincerely,

Idirsa