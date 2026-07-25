Support Humanitarian Relief for Families in Israel

We are raising funds to provide humanitarian support for families affected by the ongoing crisis in Israel. Your donations will help provide essential needs such as food, clean water, emergency supplies, medical assistance, and temporary shelter for those in need.

Our goal is $2,500, and every contribution, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference. We are committed to using all funds for humanitarian purposes and will share updates on how the donations are used whenever possible.

Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support during this difficult time. Together, we can bring hope and relief to families facing hardship.