💛 Support HUGLIFE: Changing Lives One HUG at a Time





Imagine a community where every person feels seen, valued, supported, and empowered to reach their full potential.





That is the vision of HUGLIFE.





HUGLIFE stands for Health, Understanding & Guidance. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring hope, nurturing healing, and inspiring growth in individuals, families, veterans, youth, and underserved communities.





Founded by retired U.S. Army Veteran Lydia Rooker, HUGLIFE was born from a simple but powerful belief: one act of kindness, one word of encouragement, one opportunity, and one HUG can change a life forever.





Every day, people face challenges that can leave them feeling isolated, discouraged, and without direction. Many struggle with mental health concerns, family instability, unemployment, reentry after incarceration, lack of mentorship, limited access to resources, and feelings of hopelessness.





HUGLIFE exists to help bridge those gaps.





Through mentorship, educational programs, wellness initiatives, workforce development, arts and education, community outreach, transportation support, and personal development opportunities, we are creating pathways to healing, growth, and success.





Your donation will help us:





💛 Provide mentorship and guidance programs for youth and young adults





💛 Support veterans and their families through outreach and resource connections





💛 Expand community wellness workshops focused on emotional health, personal growth, and life skills





💛 Assist individuals seeking a second chance through reentry and workforce readiness programs





💛 Create educational and arts-based programs that inspire creativity, confidence, and leadership





💛 Provide transportation assistance and community support services for individuals and families in need





💛 Expand HUGLIFE's reach throughout Alabama and beyond





Every contribution—large or small—helps us serve more people and build stronger communities.





When you give to HUGLIFE, you are investing in hope.





You are investing in healing.





You are investing in people.





You are helping create opportunities for individuals who may simply need someone to believe in them.





We know that real change happens when communities come together. With your support, HUGLIFE can continue providing Health, Understanding & Guidance to those who need it most.





Thank you for standing with us and helping us change lives one HUG at a time.





Together, we can restore hope, nurture healing, and inspire growth.





With gratitude,





Lydia Rooker-Hamilton

Executive Director

HUGLIFE 501(c)(3)





💛 "Where Dreams Come True" 💛