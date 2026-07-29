Support Holy Hip Hop Church CA

Holy Hip Hop Church is coming back to California on May 29th, 2026, and we need your help to make this outreach possible.





This event is completely FREE because our mission is simple:

Win souls for Jesus Christ through music, testimony, prayer, and the Gospel.





Holy Hip Hop Church was created to:

• Reach the lost through hip hop

• Give young ministers a platform

• Show Christian youth there is a holy alternative

• Bring people closer to Jesus Christ





At our last event, a hotel generously donated rooms for our artists and ministers. Unfortunately, they are unable to help this time, and now we are trying to raise funds to cover:





• Gas & travel expenses

• Hotel/lodging

• Artist honorariums

• Food & hospitality

• Event expenses





The artists and ministers coming are sacrificing their time and traveling to pour into people and spread the Gospel.





Every donation—big or small—helps make this possible.





If you can’t donate, please pray for us and share this campaign.





Thank you for believing in the vision and helping us continue this mission.





T.O.C R.O.C

Trust Only Christ, Remember One Cross Ministries





“Go therefore and make disciples of all nations.” – Matthew 28:19





Until next time loved ones ❤️



