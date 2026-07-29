Support Help Foundation For Victims of insurgency

We need your support and help to help the masses and the victims of insurgency in Nigeria especially the displaced peoples who are victims of insurgency, terrorists and bandits attacks.we want to reach out to 5 IDPs Camps in the areas of Foods, Clothes, Medicals, Educations, skills acquisitions and waters and sanitations.

There are insurgencies in Nigeria and people are devastated and displaced from their homes and there are mass deaths,no foods,no healthcare while the states are careless and these are my purpose of my campaign.