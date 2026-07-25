Support Harvey Freebird's Fight for Accountability

My name is Robert Harvey known online as Harvey Freebird. For years, I, Harvey Freebird have dedicated my time to documenting public officials, recording police interactions, and advocating for government transparency and accountability.I believes that citizens have the right to peacefully exercise their constitutional freedoms and to hold public officials accountable through lawful observation and public oversight.

I think those efforts have come at a significant personal cost. I Have faced retaliation over my constitutionally protected activities, resulting in substantial financial losses, ongoing legal challenges, and lasting personal hardship. Regardless of the outcome of any legal proceedings, defending constitutional rights and pursuing accountability can be an expensive and time-consuming process.

I am now working with constitutional rights advocate and attorney CJ Grisham to seek justice, transparency, and accountability through the appropriate legal channels. Your support can help offset legal expenses, lost income, travel, documentation costs, and other resources needed to continue this fight.

If you believe that government transparency, civil liberties, and holding public officials accountable are important, this is an opportunity to stand alongside people who are willing to advocate for those principles.

A special request: If you're living on a fixed income or are experiencing financial hardship, please don't donate. I have already been covering these expenses myself and understand that not everyone is in a position to contribute financially. One of the most valuable ways you can help is by sharing this fundraiser with friends, family, and others who care about protecting constitutional rights and government accountability.

If you are able and willing to contribute, every donation—large or small—helps support us as We continue pursuing accountability through lawful means.

Thank you for standing with those who believe that transparency, civil liberties, and public accountability matter. Your support, whether through a donation or simply sharing this campaign, is sincerely appreciated.

Harvey Freebird