Support Guy Levy's Defense Fund

Dear Friends,

In March 2023, our family's lives changed forever. In a matter of moments, we found ourselves facing circumstances we never imagined possible. Since that day, we have been navigating an emotional, financial, and legal journey unlike anything we have ever experienced.

We are reaching out to our Israeli and Jewish community with humility and hope, asking for your support during this incredibly difficult time.

Our beloved Guy is currently facing criminal charges stemming from a tragic incident. From the very beginning, he has maintained that he acted to protect another person during a dangerous situation. Because this matter is now before the court, we want to respect the legal process and will not discuss the details of the case publicly.

If you know Guy or our family, you know the kind of people we are. Our family has always tried to live by the values of integrity, compassion, hard work, and helping others. Guy has no prior criminal history, and those who know him know his character and the life he has lived. This has been devastating for everyone who loves him.

The cost of mounting a proper legal defense is overwhelming. Experienced criminal defense attorneys, investigators, and expert witnesses are essential to ensuring that every fact is thoroughly presented in court. The anticipated legal costs exceed $100,000. Our family has committed to covering approximately half of these expenses ourselves, but we need help raising the remaining $50,000.

Every contribution, no matter the amount, will go directly toward legal defense expenses. Your generosity will help ensure that Guy has the resources necessary to present his case fully and fairly.

If you are unable to contribute financially, we completely understand. We would be deeply grateful if you would keep Guy and our family in your prayers and privately share this fundraiser with others in our community who may be willing to help.

Out of respect for the legal process, we kindly ask that everyone refrain from discussing the facts of the case publicly or in the comments. We have faith that the judicial process will allow all of the evidence to be presented fairly.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your support. During life's most difficult moments, the strength of our community reminds us that no family has to walk this path alone.

With heartfelt gratitude,

The Levy Family