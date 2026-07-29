Support Guy Lamewonas Road to Recovery

On April 7, 2026, Afelete (Guy) Lamewona suffered a hemorrhagic stroke, with bleeding in the brain stem. He lost all feeling and use on the right side of his body. His eyesight has also been effected by the stroke. He was transported to Boundary Trails Health Centre by ambulance and has been hospitalized since. At this point, he has been in the hospital for 43 days. Over time, he has slowly regained feeling and movement on the right side of his body. He is confined to the hospital bed and a wheelchair. Through physiotherapy he is learning to walk again by being assisted and using walkers etc. His right hand and arm still don't have the strength to grasp and hold onto things. He is having issues with his vision and at this point, they don't know when or if it can be corrected.





(Guy) & Jeanette Lamewona have 2 children. Afelete (Guy) is the main breadwinner in the family and works at Load Line in the autobody shop. Jeanette is a stay-at-home mom who homeschools their 2 sons. She only works some Fridays in her parents' commercial kitchen ( The Pioneer Kitchen.)

Afelete (Guy) has been off work since the stroke and they are having to rely on the generosity of others in order to make mortgage/bill payments. They have applied for medical leave, as his work place doesn't have disability insurance. It is unknown at this time when/if Afelete (Guy) will be able to return to work.