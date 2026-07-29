Support Gracie’s Recovery

Gracie has always been a hardworking and dedicated provider for her family. After weeks of struggling with severe shortness of breath, uncontrolled blood pressure, and increasing fatigue, doctors discovered her carotid arteries were 90% and 70% blocked. She has already undergone a stent procedure and faces additional surgery in the coming months. Although she continues to experience fatigue and difficulty concentrating, financial necessity is forcing her to return to work on very limited duties sooner than her family and friends would like. Donations will help cover lost income, medical expenses, and daily living costs while she focuses on healing and reducing her risk of stroke. Thank you for your support, prayers, and generosity.



