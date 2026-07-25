Grace's home is underwater. Help her rebuild

Summary: Grace Amponsah and her family have been left without shelter or their belongings after floods in Accra submerged their home. We are raising $20,000 to help them secure temporary housing, replace essentials, and rebuild.





Grace Amponsah is a Schwarzman Scholar (C5) who has spent her career building opportunities for others. By day, she works at the Education Collaborative at Ashesi University, helping transform higher education across Africa. Outside of work, she runs the Bowney Initiative, a nonprofit she founded to support adolescent girls in reaching their educational and career goals, with 120 girls currently in the program. She's also given back to the Schwarzman community, hosting a Ghana Schwarzhouse with 15 scholars and supporting the Admissions team with local recruitment. If you know Grace, none of this will surprise you. She has always been someone who gives more than she takes.





This weekend, the floods devastating Accra, Ghana swept through Grace's home and submerged it entirely. Across the city, floodwaters entered homes through the night, forcing families to rush to move their belongings to safety. Grace, her parents, and her younger brother have been displaced — without shelter, without their belongings, and facing an overwhelming amount of uncertainty all at once.





Grace is a member of the Schwarzman community and someone who has always been the first to show up when others are in need. Now it's our turn to show up for her.

We are raising $20,000 to help Grace and her family get back on their feet. Funds will go directly to her to:





-Secure safe temporary housing

-Replace essential items, food, and daily necessities

-Rebuild her home





Please contribute what you can! Your kindness will make a real difference.