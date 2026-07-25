Support Gospel Media Ministry

Help Us Share the Gospel Through Film and Marriage Podcast

My name is Akinrotola Obatomi, a Christian filmmaker and media missionary from Nigeria. God has placed a burden on my heart to reach people with the Gospel through powerful films and Bible-centered podcasts.

For years, I have served in Christian media, producing gospel films, operating cameras, training media teams, and using storytelling to point people to Jesus Christ. I believe that film and digital media are among the greatest mission fields of our generation.

Today, I am asking for your partnership.

I am raising funds to establish a media ministry that will produce:

Gospel films that present biblical truth in a compelling way.

A Christian podcast dedicated to "Scripture. Truth. Transformation."

Evangelistic and discipleship content that can freely reach people around the world through social media and digital platforms.

Your support will help me obtain the essential tools needed for this ministry, including:

A professional camera for film production.

A capable laptop for video editing and podcast production. Audio and podcast equipment.

Basic production costs.

Every donation, whether large or small, is an investment in spreading the Gospel. If you are unable to give financially, I would deeply appreciate your prayers and if you would share this campaign with others.

May God bless you for partnering with us to proclaim Christ through media.

"Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature." — Mark 16:15