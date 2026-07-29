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Support Godsmaill444 Prayers Peace and Scripture

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMiguel Morales

Fundraiser funds will be received by Miguel Morales

Support Godsmaill444 Prayers Peace and Scripture

From the quiet depths of my heart, @GodsMail444 was born as a labor of love — a gentle digital sanctuary where God’s peace can reach His children in every season of life.

In the early morning, when the day feels overwhelming and anxiety tries to steal your joy, I create morning prayers to help you start your day anchored in God’s promises. As night falls and worries keep many awake, I record peaceful good night prayers so you can release your burdens and rest in His care. Between those sacred moments, I share clear explanations of Bible verses that bring Scripture to life — making God’s Word easy to understand and deeply personal. And throughout it all, I craft soothing Christian meditation music — perfect for prayer, for falling asleep in peace, or simply for finding a few minutes of calm in a chaotic world.

This channel is more than videos. It’s God’s mail delivered straight to tired hearts.

I’ve received messages that still bring tears to my eyes:

•  The single mother who starts her exhausting mornings with our prayers and feels strengthened for the day ahead…

•  The veteran who says our meditation music is the only thing that quiets the storms in his mind so he can sleep…

•  The young believer who finally understood God’s love through our Bible verse explanations and recommitted his life to Jesus…

Every video is prayed over with one simple purpose: to remind you that you are deeply loved, never alone, and that God is right there with you.

But creating this ministry consistently — recording with care, editing with excellence, licensing beautiful music, and reaching more souls — carries real costs. There are weeks I pour everything out and wonder how I’ll keep the light shining.

That’s why I’m humbly reaching out to you today.

If God’s Mail 444 has ever brought you comfort in the morning rush, peace at night, deeper understanding of Scripture, or even just a few moments of restful calm… would you prayerfully consider standing with this ministry?

Your support will help me continue creating anointed content that ministers to the weary, the anxious, the lonely, and the seeking — morning, noon, and night.

This isn’t just fundraising.

This is about keeping hope alive for someone who may be one click away from giving up tonight.

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” — Matthew 11:28

Thank you for listening to the call on your heart. Whether through a gift or faithful prayers, you are helping deliver God’s comfort to thousands of precious souls.

With a grateful and humble heart,

@GodsMail444


Watch more peaceful prayers here: https://www.youtube.com/@GodsMail444


Latest Morning Prayer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=COxwf1_yXno


All Videos: https://www.youtube.com/@GodsMail444/videos

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