Support God's Work: Missionary from Myanmar

Support God's Work: Equipping a Missionary from Myanmar Through Theological Education in Taiwan

Praise the Lord!





Over the past several years, I have had the privilege of serving on the front lines of church planting and pastoral ministry in Myanmar. Through this ministry, I have witnessed both the tremendous spiritual needs of the people and the growing challenges posed by false teachings. These experiences have made me realize how much I still need to grow in biblical knowledge, theological understanding, and ministry skills.





By God's grace, He has now led me to Taiwan to receive systematic theological training. My prayer is that, after completing my studies, I will return to Myanmar better equipped to serve through pastoral ministry, youth leadership development, and missionary outreach.





Due to the ongoing political and economic crisis in Myanmar, the financial support I previously received has been unexpectedly interrupted. To complete my two-year theological program, I am facing a significant financial need. The estimated total amount needed is US$9,200, covering tuition and living expenses.





I humbly ask brothers and sisters around the world to remember me in your prayers and, if God leads you, to partner with me financially. Together, we can participate in God's work of advancing the Gospel in Myanmar.





My Story

Serving the Church in Myanmar, the Need for Theological Training, and My Future Ministry Vision

I thank God for His grace and faithful guidance, which has given me the opportunity to serve in churches throughout Myanmar. Looking back on these years of ministry, I have experienced God's faithfulness and love in countless ways. At the same time, I have become increasingly aware of my own need for deeper spiritual maturity, stronger biblical knowledge, and more effective ministry preparation. This has led me to pursue systematic theological education at Logos Evangelical Seminary so that I may become a faithful servant who is better equipped for God's work.





My Ministry in Myanmar

Myanmar is a nation rich in ethnic diversity, cultures, and religions. Although the Gospel has been preached there for many years, many regions and people groups still have not heard the full message of Christ.





During my ministry, I have been involved in preaching, Bible studies, pastoral visitation, youth ministry, and evangelistic outreach. Through these opportunities, I have witnessed many believers develop a deep hunger for God's Word and have seen lives transformed by the power of the Gospel.





However, ministry has also brought many challenges. Some believers lack a solid understanding of biblical truth, while false teachings and worldly influences continue to affect many churches. In addition, numerous churches suffer from a shortage of well-trained pastors and ministry leaders, making effective shepherding difficult.





These experiences have convinced me of the vital importance of theological education. They have also shown me how much I need comprehensive biblical training in order to serve God's people more faithfully.





Throughout my ministry, I have learned the importance of humility, perseverance, and complete dependence on God. Whenever I have faced difficulties, God's Word has provided strength and direction. I firmly believe that healthy church growth requires not only passion but also ministry firmly grounded in biblical truth. Therefore, I desire to continue my education so that I can shepherd God's people and proclaim the Gospel more effectively.





Why I Need Theological Training

As my ministry experience has grown, so has my awareness of my own limitations. Although I have a heart to serve, I recognize my need for deeper training in biblical interpretation, systematic theology, church history, homiletic, pastoral counseling, and Christian leadership.





First, I desire a deeper understanding of God's Word. Scripture is the foundation of all ministry, and only by interpreting it faithfully can I teach believers accurately and help them build a firm faith.





Second, I want to become a more effective shepherd for God's people. In today's rapidly changing world, believers face many spiritual and personal challenges. As God's servant, I need to develop greater skills in counseling, caring for others, and leading believers toward spiritual maturity.





Third, I hope to strengthen my preaching and missionary abilities. Myanmar still has many unreached people groups who have never heard the Gospel. Studying missions, cross-cultural ministry, and evangelism will better prepare me for the work God has called me to do.





Through biblical teaching, excellent theological resources, and a Christ-centered environment for spiritual formation. I believe this training will not only deepen my knowledge but also shape my character and prepare me to become a faithful servant of Christ.





My Future Ministry Vision

After completing my theological education, I hope to continue serving the churches in Myanmar through the following ministries:





1. Pastoral Ministry and Discipleship

I desire to serve local churches through preaching, Bible teaching, leadership training, and discipleship, helping believers become firmly rooted in God's truth and grow in spiritual maturity.





2. Developing Young Christian Leaders

Young people are the future of the Church. I hope to invest in youth ministry by helping young believers develop a biblical worldview, grow in Christ, and become the next generation of faithful Christian leaders.





3. Mission and Evangelism

Many ethnic groups and remote regions in Myanmar still have little access to the Gospel. I hope to participate in church planting, evangelism, and missionary outreach so that more people may come to know Jesus Christ.





4. Theological Education and Leadership Training

If God provides the opportunity, I also hope to teach the Bible and help train pastors and church leaders, strengthening local churches throughout Myanmar.





Conclusion

I thank God for giving me the privilege of serving Him. Through ministry, I have come to understand His calling on my life more clearly. Through my need for theological education, I have also realized the importance of being properly equipped for His service.





It is my prayer to grow in biblical truth, Christlike character, and ministry