SUPPORT: Goats, Jobs, Mbeya, Tanzania

My name is Bilali, a 39-year-old goat farmer in Mbeya, Tanzania.





I started with just 5 goats in 2022. Today I have 30. My dream is to grow to 130 goats by December 2027.





WHY THIS MATTERS:

1. JOBS: 130 goats will let me hire 2 local youths full-time at Tsh 200,000/month each.

2. FOOD SECURITY: We will produce 500+ liters of milk monthly for our community.

3. PROOF: I already succeeded growing from 5 to 30. With your help, 130 is possible.





YOUR $38,500 WILL BUY:

- 100 quality Galla & Boer goats: $28,000

- Modern goat shed & fencing: $5,500

- Veterinary care & feed for 6 months: $3,000

- Water system & labor: $2,000





I will post weekly video updates of every goat bought. You will see your impact.





Even $10 = Tsh 25,000 buys feed for one goat for a month.





Help me prove that Tanzanian youth can build businesses that feed communities.





Asante sana. God bless you.

Bilali

WhatsApp: +255 713 051 650