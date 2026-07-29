Support Global Evangelism Through Pray At Dawn





Fundraising Goal: $700,000

Every day, millions of people wake up searching for hope, encouragement, and God's presence in their lives. Through Pray At Dawn, we are reaching people around the world with daily prayers, biblical encouragement, and the life-changing message of Jesus Christ.

What began as a simple prayer ministry has grown into a global mission to share the Gospel with people across nations, cultures, and generations. We believe that every person deserves the opportunity to hear God's Word, experience His love, and discover the hope found in Christ.

Our vision is to expand this ministry far beyond what is currently possible. The funds raised will help us:

• Produce and distribute high-quality Gospel-centered content worldwide.

• Translate prayer and evangelistic content into multiple languages.

• Reach millions through digital evangelism and online outreach.

• Develop resources that help people grow in their faith.

• Expand our ministry team and production capabilities.

• Share the message of salvation with those who have never heard the Gospel.

Every contribution, whether large or small, helps advance this mission. Together, we can bring hope to the hurting, encouragement to the weary, and the Gospel of Jesus Christ to people around the world.

Thank you for partnering with Pray At Dawn. Your support is helping us fulfill the Great Commission and reach lives for Christ.

"Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation." — Mark 16:15