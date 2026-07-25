Support-Glenn Campbell & Kids After Wife's Passing

Dear Church, CDA Families, and Friends,





With heavy hearts, we share that Genevieve Campbell — beloved wife of Glenn and devoted mother to Genero and Graci passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on July 17th.





Genevieve was the heart of her home. As a stay-at-home mom, she homeschooled both Genero and Graci, pouring her days into their education and upbringing, and her love touched everyone who knew her. Her sudden passing has left an unimaginable hole in this family.





Many of you know Glenn as the faithful Facilities Manager at Coram Deo Academy, where he has served our school community for more than eight years. He is always the first to show up when someone needs a hand. Now it's our turn to show up for him.





As Glenn walks through this season of grief while caring for Genero and Graci on his own, the family faces a wave of unexpected expenses. Your gift will help cover:

Funeral and memorial costs Household bills and everyday needs as the family adjusts Ongoing care and support for Genero and Graci





No gift is too small. Every dollar — and every prayer — tells this family they are not walking through this alone.





Two ways to help:

Give whatever amount God places on your heart Share this page with others who know and love the Campbells





Above all, please lift Glenn, Genero, and Graci up in prayer as they grieve and heal.





Thank you for standing with the Campbell family.





In Christ



