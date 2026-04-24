Support Glen to get back on his feet.I'm

I'm a veteran living on a fixed monthly income.





I do my best to budget carefully to make ends meet, but this month rain and floods caused debris that punctured one of my tires and my food budget got wiped out by rising cost.





I can get a used tire for around $80 and 2 weeks of groceries for a $100.





I abhor asking but necessity and hunger out voted my ego. I need help getting a tire and some groceries.





Many thanks for anything you can give.





Going forward I will repay your kindness through here at Give Send Go.





God Bless.